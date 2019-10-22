WWE RAW: 5 Theories why Kevin Owens was revealed as the man in the Street Profits' corner

Kevin Owens helped out The Street Profits on WWE RAW

RAW was, for a change, a pretty fun and eventful show in every sense. It seems like the chaos that surrounded the draft had finally settled down, and that we will be in for some entertaining Paul Heyman booked programming in the weeks to follow.

The man in the Street Profits' corner, when they made their RAW debut was kept a surprise until the very last minute. Even halfway through the match, we had no clue as to who the man could potentially be.

And then, out of the blue, we found out that it was Kevin Owens who strode to the ring as only he can, inserting himself into the thick of things. A stunner followed as the crowd egged their favorite on.

So why was Kevin Owens chosen ahead of everyone else to fill this spot and to align himself with The Street Profits on RAW?

#5 Can lead to some very interesting and hilarious backstage skits

As we know from the backstage skits that we've already seen, leading up the Street Profits debuting on RAW, the two men have a great sense of humor. And they can also play this humor off WWE Hall of Famers like Kurt Angle and make for some fantastic segments, that can do wonders for their characters. If there's one thing to be said for Kevin Owens, he's probably the funniest man in all of WWE.

We know that he's lamented in the past that his run in the New Day came to an end prematurely because he was turned heel. But now he has a chance to showcase his comedic side as part of a trio if Paul Heyman is planning to book these men as a long term act.

It will be a shame if they're not booked as a trio. Knowing WWE's love for 6-man tag team matches, they probably will!

