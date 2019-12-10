WWE RAW: 5 Theories why Vince McMahon may want to split up Andrade and Zelina Vega

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 10 Dec 2019, 22:20 IST SHARE

There seems to be trouble in paradise for these two

This week's episode of WWE RAW was certainly very eventful and it needed to be, in light of declining fan interest over the past few weeks. It was great to see that a lot of angles were advanced and WWE is going to make sure that WWE TLC is a must-watch affair.

So, in a nutshell, in case you missed the show, Seth Rollins turned heel in a shocking surprise that was expected but still stunned the world when it actually happened. Liv Morgan has been on the shelf for a long time now, but her return was also teased.

But what went under the radar was the fact that due to a miscommunication with Zelina Vega, Andrade lost his big match with Humberto Carillo this week. The two Latino Superstars would have an argument that would continue even in a very heated backstage segment.

In this article, I shall list 5 theories why Vince McMahon may want the two to go their separate ways, in the days that will follow.

#5 Humberto may need Zelina Vega's services a lot more than Andrade!

Andrade was a big deal when he was in WWE NXT and has been a part of what is known as the main roster for a long time now, as well. He is already an established Superstar, who is not exactly Paul Heyman on the microphone, but has an okay command of English at this stage. Humberto Carillo is a far newer name, and the world at large may not be familiar with him.

So what if the plan is to have Andrade let go of Zelina Vega so that she can offer her managerial services to Carillo? By doing this, Vince McMahon can potentially build a fresh new star, while Andrade attempts to carve a path for himself in WWE, without the help of his (erstwhile?) manager, Zelina Vega.

1 / 5 NEXT