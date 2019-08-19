WWE RAW: 5 things that could happen at tonight's show

WWE RAW will emanate tonight from the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The build-up to the Clash Of Champions pay-per-view will continue tonight. Last week, WWE left a lot of hints about what we could expect to take at Clash Of Champions next month.

At last week's RAW, Sasha Banks made her return to the ring after a long time and handed a vicious beat-down to Natalya and Becky Lynch. Moreover, Seth Rollins faced AJ Styles in a Champion vs. Champion match, which ended with The OC trying to beat the Universal Champion down, but Braun Strowman made the save for him. Multiple Superstars also got their hands on the 24/7 Championship last week.

Tonight's episode of RAW will feature the beginning of the King Of The Ring Tournament. Many rivalries, mainly the championship ones, will also be built up heading into WWE Clash of Champions.

In this article, let's take a look at five things which could happen at RAW tonight.

#5 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt attacks Rey Mysterio

The Fiend

You never know when and where 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt will show up. He got a big win over Finn Balór last Sunday night at SummerSlam. Now that he's done with Balór, we can expect The Fiend to go after another top wrestler.

Over the past month, we have seen that The Fiend loves to beat-down legends and humiliate them with his Mandible Claw. One legend who's working every week on RAW is Rey Mysterio. The Fiend hasn't locked horns with him yet, but there's a huge possibility that he may do it in the future.

The Master Of 619 lost two consecutive matches to Andrade over the past two weeks, thus ending the feud with El Idolo. Now that he's probably done with Andrade, The Fiend may be the next one to go after him.

WWE can use him to develop The Fiend as a monster heel. Mysterio isn't going to do anything major tonight, so WWE can go with an angle where The Fiend attacks him eventually.

