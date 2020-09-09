On this week's WWE RAW, Cedric Alexander betrayed his own teammates (Ricochet & Apollo Crews) to join MVP's Hurt Business.

This also means that Alexander is a heel character now, and he could potentially accomplish even greater things at the moment than he ever could as a babyface.

The Hurt Business has consistently elevated each and every star who has been a part of the faction. With a new member in their ranks, The Hurt Business can solidify themselves as one of the most deadly heel factions in WWE.

Here are 5 things The Hurt Business can do on WWE RAW in the future.

#5 The Hurt Business chase the RAW tag team titles

I hope the Cedric Alexander heel turn leads to good things for him. He can work with the veterans in the Hurt Business and the group becomes stronger. Maybe they can help bolster the tag team division. Hopefully Ricochet can be featured more too. — John Canton (@johnreport) September 8, 2020

The Street Profits have been RAW tag team champions for a long time now. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford came face-to-face with the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, on this week's edition of WWE RAW.

Whether or not that is a short-term fix for Clash of Champions or a long-term decision to unify the tag team titles remains to be seen.

But the RAW tag team division hasn't been the most interesting part of the Red brand lately. Despite their dominance, The Hurt Business hasn't managed to win any tag team gold, but with a fourth new member in the faction, the members of The Hurt Business can target singles and tag team titles.

Surprised we never got the hurt business going after the tag team titles — Stephen 🇨🇦 (@Stephen86210871) September 1, 2020

WWE teased Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander starting off on the wrong foot as faction members, so if their equation evolves into a situation where both of them have great tag team chemistry, they could pursue the Street Profits' RAW tag team titles sooner than later.

Heel championship reigns are primarily interesting because of the "chase", and with other Hurt Business members by Benjamin and Alexander's side, they might end up having a long and fruitful run as RAW tag team champions.