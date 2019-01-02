WWE Raw: 5 Things we learned from this week’s episode (31 December 2018)

Drew McIntyre has become WWE's biggest bully

With the New Years upon us, WWE tried to give us one of the best Raw episodes in recent memory. They succeeded in doing so for most of the show, and only a few segments fell apart.

The night started with one of the greatest matches between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage which very well highlighted the show.

A segment worth watching again followed as Triple H came face to face with The Architect Seth Rollins. A battle royal followed to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship which was won by Apollo Crews, but he went on to lose his championship match later on in the show.

The women continued putting on a couple of great performances, which brings their roster at par with the men's. Elias finally resumed his rivalry with Baron Corbin, and the two are set to do battle for the next few episodes of Raw.

Overall a great show to close out the year, this episode had a few things that we learned at the end of it. Take a look at the 5 things we learned from this week's Raw.

#5 Drew McIntyre is transforming into the most ruthless heel

Randy Orton has been widely known as one of the best heels in the business who has done a great job on both Raw and SmackDown whenever given the chance.

Since Randy Orton and Samoa Joe are on SmackDown, Raw needed a heel as ruthless as one of those men. Their prayers have been answered in the form of Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre has shown time and time again since his arrival on Raw that he is a heartless heel who will go to the extends of injuring his opponents to show that he is unmatchable.

He did so against Finn Balor a few times, against Kurt Angle and Braun Strowman who he injured on screen, and once again he did so this week on Raw against Dolph Ziggler inside a steel cage.

There is no doubt that he will get in contention for the Universal Championship very soon, but WWE is doing a good job at not rushing him in and letting him grow even more to make the impact even greater.

