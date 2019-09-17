WWE RAW: 5 things WWE got just right on this week’s episode (September 16, 2019)

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 495 // 17 Sep 2019, 13:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fiend is on top of the world!

WWE Clash of Champions was a night where the reigning champions of WWE stood tall at the end of the night, and only the tag team champions lost their title belts. RAW, in particular, delivered some good performances at the event, and it was time to carry on that momentum into the next night.

With the King of the Ring final scheduled for the night and a match between the Women’s Tag Team Champions and the Boss n Hug Connection set, there was a lot the creative team had to work with to ensure the momentum kept flowing.

On top of that, the company also gave us a match between The O.C. and The Viking Raiders & Cedric Alexander which could result in some bigger matches in the weeks to come.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things the company got right on the night after Clash of Champions.

#1 Put Nikki Cross over once again

After being made a part of the main roster, Nikki Cross was overlooked for several months and struggled to get any televised bookings. In May this year, WWE finally found something to do with the talented Superstar and started pairing her up in segments with Alexa Bliss.

After a few good matches, with a couple involving the SmackDown Women’s Champion, Cross teamed up with Bliss to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from The IIconics on the August 5th edition of RAW.

Since then, WWE has done well to give Cross some individual spots which have really shown her true potential to the WWE Universe. This week on RAW, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were scheduled to take on the heel team of Bayley and Sasha Banks, but an injured knee forced Bliss to head back during the match.

This allowed Cross to shine even more against two of WWE’s top Superstars, and she looked impressive as she maneuvered around both women.

Even though Sasha Banks stopped Cross’ charge and forced her to tap out to the Bank Statement, Cross got her chance to display what she’s got on her own against two of the top heels on the roster.

1 / 5 NEXT