WWE RAW: 5 things WWE got right on this week's episode (Nov 11, 2019)

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Nov 2019, 12:34 IST SHARE

RAW reigned supreme this week in the build-up to Survivor Series

This week’s RAW continued to build on the storylines that were laid down in the previous episodes while also building towards the next pay-per-view, Survivor Series.

After losing the Universal Champion, Seth Rollins seemed like he was lost on the Red brand, but the company gave him another task by making him the captain of Team RAW for Survivor Series. Rollins battled against an unlikely opponent this week which helped the company make things much more interesting ahead of the triple-branded pay-per-view.

The O.C. also made their way back to RAW and continued to bully the babyfaces of the brand in a manner they’re very well known for.

The women of the company also made a huge statement this week, as The Kabuki Warriors managed to defend their titles against their biggest threats yet, while the three singles women's champions of the company were all involved in a segment.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that the company got right on this week’s episode of RAW.

#5 Let Drew McIntyre show his true self

Drew McIntyre has seen many ups and downs since his main roster return last year, with a lot of ups in the initial months and several downs recently.

Last week, McIntyre battled in a big match against Rusev where both men did their absolute best to topple each other. The match showed the two great heavyweights’ best points and ended in a disqualification after interference from Bobby Lashley.

This week, McIntyre finally got a good victory. McIntyre received a good pop during his entrance as he was set to take on Sin Cara in a one-on-one match. Sin Cara hasn’t had the best of returns and had already suffered two losses at the hands of Andrade in the past couple of weeks.

Advertisement

McIntyre was dominant throughout the clash and showed what he’s made of in front of the United Kingdom crowd. This was the right thing to do in order to build McIntyre who needs to get in position to challenge the top of the roster again very soon and set his eyes on the WWE Championship before he loses all credibility.

1 / 5 NEXT