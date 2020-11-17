WWE RAW- 5 things WWE subtly told us- Reason why Roman Reigns did not appear, Drew McIntyre's next big feud revealed?

A lot of interesting things happened on this week's episode of WWE RAW including the crowning of a brand new WWE Champion. However, there were many things that were unsaid but implied during the course of WWE RAW that shall be touched upon and elaborated on in this article.

And if you miss Rohit Nath, who regularly does this article, rest assured that he'll be back in the driver's seat immediately after Survivor Series.

#5 Reason why Roman Reigns did not appear on WWE RAW revealed

Forging a legacy for myself, no family to open doors for me. First I beat Randy and reclaim my WWE Title, then I’m coming for you Roman#WWERaw #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/FRoJN5Z1BR — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 14, 2020

The clash between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series 2020 is being hailed as a dream match, and these words from Triple H, certainly allude to this;

I would love to see that percolate because I think that a couple of years down the road Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is a Hulk Hogan-Ric Flair scenario, Rock-‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin scenario, and you don’t want to hit that before it peaks. That’s what makes the draft so exciting to me is those moments in time where you were like, ‘well, what if?’ and then ‘what if’ becomes a reality.

It is clear that there was no invasion this week not only because of Covid precautions, but also to keep the two men apart before the big dream match. Moreover, the company wanted Drew McIntyre to win the WWE RAW main event match clean to be portrayed as Roman Reigns' equal, and hence the tribal chief did not crash the party.