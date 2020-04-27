The Maharaja could be a valuable addition to Vega's stable

If you look at the amount of screen time that she's been given at the moment, it is pretty impossible to deny that WWE has put a lot of stock and faith in Zelina Vega. And why wouldn't they, because at a time when managers aren't exactly commonplace, she's doing a fabulous job as one.

And so, now she leads a faction of really talented individuals, namely Andrade, Austin Theory, and Angel Garza. But the five individuals that I will name could do well to join the pack as well.

Of course, this is just my opinion and so if you feel that the persons I've mentioned would do better outside of a faction environment, be sure to let me know in the comments section below.

#5 Humberto Carillo

Humberto Carillo just seems like one of those individuals who has every tool to make it as a top-tier WWE Superstar but there is something in him that's missing, that is holding him back. He was positioned to be the next breakout Latino Superstar once upon a time, but the WWE Universe did not get behind him in the same manner that WWE Creative assumed they would. So, maybe, he was never really meant to be a babyface and tapping into his heel side is the way to go for this extremely talented man.

But I know for a fact that Humberto Carillo will flourish when he's in a stable, aligned with the likes of Andrade. The two men have been at odds in the past but we have seen way too many men feuding with one another putting their differences aside to work towards the greater good. We only need to look at Cesaro and Sheamus as an example of the same.