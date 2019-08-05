×
WWE RAW (5th August 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW before SummerSlam 2019

Alan John
ANALYST
Preview
104   //    05 Aug 2019, 12:11 IST

Will Seth Rollins respond to Brock Lesnar's brutality before SummerSlam?
Will Seth Rollins respond to Brock Lesnar's brutality before SummerSlam?

In what was an explosive episode of Monday Night RAW, we saw the reigning WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, destroy his challenger at SummerSlam 2019. No one expected The Beast Incarnate to appear on the show and the WWE Universe was left in shock.

Lesnar took The Architect to Suplex City and hit a barrage of F5's which left Rollins in a broken state. Even Paul Heyman couldn't stop Lesnar as he attacked his rival while he was being taken away in an ambulance.

WWE did evaluate Rollins but he refused to disclose the extent of his injuries. This has left some serious questions regarding the Universal Championship match at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

Lesnar is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight's show. It remains to be seen if Rollins will make an appearance. Will we some fireworks on the go home episode of RAW?

In what was a bizarre ending to last week's episode of SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns was almost crushed by lighting equipment. Thankfully, The Big Dog escaped without suffering any injuries and an investigation launched by WWE came to the conclusion that it was caused by an error by the forklift driver, who is still unidentified.

There are a lot of names doing the rounds with the likes of Samoa Joe and Drew McIntyre at the top of the suspects list.

Will The WWE Universe and Reigns get to know the identity of the Superstar who might have been behind this attack?

The feud for the RAW Women's Championship has reached fever pitch. Last week's episode saw both Becky Lynch and Natalya attacking each other but it was The Queen Of Harts who made a huge statement by locking in the Sharpshooter on The Man.

With this rivalry reaching boiling point, could we see both Superstars go at it yet again?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Day and Date: Monday, August 5th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.


How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 6th August.

Catch all the Live Updates from the 5th August edition of Monday Night RAW.

WWE Raw The Usos The Club Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins WWE Universal Championship WWE United States Championship WWE Raw Women’s Championship
