WWE RAW (6th April 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of RAW after WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre ushers in a new era on the Red brand.

What surprises will be in store for the WWE Universe on the RAW after WrestleMania?

A new era begins on the Red Brand

After a historic WrestleMania 36, the entire landscape of WWE has changed. Becky Lynch proved she is still The Man of the RAW Women's Division and we also have a new WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre fulfilled his prophecy and showed why Vince McMahon selected him as The Chosen One. His performance left Brock Lesnar in shock as the Scotsman kicked out of an F5 on the first count. There were points in the match when we felt his chance was slipping away again. However, a few Claymores later, The Beast was tamed and now we have the first-ever British WWE Champion.

RAW after WrestleMania does have a lot of surprises and it would be interesting if someone will come to test the credentials of the new Champion. Could it be a debutant or will The Beast come back for more?

Becky Lynch has ticked off another challenger in the form of Shayna Baszler and continues her record reign on top of the RAW Women's division. There aren't many challengers left for The Man as her arch-rival Charlotte Flair could also be heading to NXT following her win over Rhea Ripley.

At WrestleMania, a certain Bianca Belair did make an impact and she could be the one to challenge The Man for the top prize. Baszler also stated that she is not finished with The Man and she could also be lurking in the shadows.

Who will step up to face The Man next?

Apart from these two, many Superstars like Kevin Owens, Aleister Black and others will also be looking to seek some clarity after achieving their WrestleMania moments.

As stated earlier, we could be in for a lot of surprises, debuts, and returns on the night after WrestleMania.

Tune in to find out what will transpire on the Red brand tonight!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Monday, April 6, 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 7th April.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here