WWE RAW (7th October 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW after Hell In A Cell 2019

What will be the fallout from Hell In A Cell?

Hell In A Cell 2019 wrapped up a historic week for WWE and now the attention shifts to the new era starting with Monday Night RAW tonight.

But the PPV had its fair share of controversy, especially with the main event for the Universal Championship between Seth Rollins and The Fiend, Bray Wyatt.

In a bizarre ending, The Beastslayer mauled Wyatt using weapons with chair shots to the head and the match was halted when Rollins used a sledgehammer on The Fiend.

However, The Fiend had the last laugh as he left Rollins bloodied and unconscious. The result was controversial and many fans were unhappy with it.

It will be interesting to see what Rollins have to say about his actions on Sunday night and will he be confronted by The Fiend?

Tyson Fury was in the front row for SmackDown's Premiere On FOX and he was in for surprise. The Gypsy King was confronted by Braun Strowman who had a face-off with him before shoving Dolph Ziggler onto the undefeated heavyweight boxer.

Fury tried to jump into the ring and confront The Monster Among Men but was stopped by the security.

Tonight he will get an opportunity to open up on his confrontation with Strowman. Will we see the two men come to a head tonight?

Lacey Evans and Natalya have been going at it for the past few weeks. On Sunday, both women fought it out in the ring and The Queen Of Harts made The Southern Sassy Belle tap out to the Sharpshooter.

Tonight both will square-off in a Last Woman Standing match and this could be the end of this feud. Who will come out on top in this clash?

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Day and Date: Monday, October 7th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 8th October.

