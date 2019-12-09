WWE RAW (9th December 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW before TLC 2019

Will Styles end Mysterio's US title reign quickly?

AJ Styles and The OC were running riot on the RAW roster ever since they reunited. But a confrontation with Randy Orton turned their world upside down. The Viper took the right moment to strike as he interfered in the US Championship match between The Phenomenal One and Rey Mysterio to hand an assist in The Ultimate Underdog's win.

Tonight Styles will look to reclaim the championship but it won't be an easy task. Mysterio has been on a great run ever since he took the U-turn on his decision to hang up his mask. With Gallows, Anderson and Orton potentially having a say in the proceedings, this title match is set to keep the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats.

Will we have a new champion crowned tonight?

It looks like the saga between Rusev and Lana is finally coming to an end. The bond between the couple has been damaged beyond repair and now the couple are finally set to divorce on the show tonight.

Now both the Superstars can head their separate ways and we are hoping that proceedings will go on smoothly tonight. But given Rusev's actions the past few weeks, Bobby Lashley will be looking to getting his hands on The Bulgarian Brute.

Will we see a smooth end to proceedings tonight?

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Day and Date: Monday, December 9, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 10th December.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here!