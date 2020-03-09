WWE RAW (9th March 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW after Elimination Chamber

Will Edge be able to get his revenge on Randy Orton?

Following the results of yesterday night's Elimination Chamber, tonight's Monday Night RAW is expected to be engaging. After getting laid out with three Claymore Kicks on last week's episode, it remains to be seen whether or not WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman will show up on the Red brand to call out his WrestleMania opponent Drew McIntyre.

If The Beast Incarnate does show up, will he be able to teach McIntyre a lesson or will The Scottish Psychopath get the better of Lesnar yet again?

Following a dominant performance at Elimination Chamber where she single-handedly eliminated five other women to become the No. 1 contender to Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship, Shayna Baszler is expected to show up tonight on RAW at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

If Lynch and Baszler indeed come face to face with each other will we get to witness another bloodbath?

The newly crowned RAW Tag Team Champions Street Profits successfully defended the titles against former champions Seth Rollins and Murphy albeit with some help from Kevin Owens.

Will Seth Rollins get some retribution or will Owens get the better of The Monday Night Messiah yet again?

Last week, Edge's wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix came on RAW to update the WWE Universe on The Rated-R Superstar's condition following Randy Orton's heinous attacks that put the fellow Hall of Famer on the shelf. However, before she could begin, The Viper came out to say that he did what he did to save Edge from himself and then laid out The Glamazon with a vicious RKO.

Now, it has been confirmed that Edge is going to appear tonight on RAW and finally we'll get to hear from the man himself. What will be The Rated-R Superstar's course of action following Orton's vicious attacks on both him and his wife? Will he be able to teach The Apex Predator a lesson?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Day and Date: Monday, March 9, 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 10th March.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here!