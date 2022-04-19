WWE RAW (April 18, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Theory wins his first major singles title, former RAW Women's Champion turns heel

WWE stopped by Buffalo, New York, this week for the latest episode of RAW. Several stories unfolded as the road to WrestleMania Backlash continued to gather pace.

Before the show aired, the promotion announced a variety of segments, including a Double Commitment Ceremony involving Dana Brooke & Reggie as well as Tamina & Akira Tozawa. Kevin Owens was also set to reveal the truth about Ezekiel by conducting a lie detector test.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's WWE RAW.

#5 Double Commitment Ceremony ends with the 24/7 Championship changing hands different times

The Double Commitment Ceremony ended in chaos

It was supposed to be a special occasion for Dana Brooke & Reggie and Tamina & Akira Tozawa. With R-Truth as the master of ceremonies, what could possibly go wrong to ruin such a moment?

Well, chaos ensued as Reggie pinned Brooke whilst they were smooching on the canvas to capture the 24/7 Championship. Tamina then pinned Reggie before Dana got her hands back on the gold, before exiting with the R-Truth.

#4 Edge vs. AJ Styles rematch is set for WrestleMania Backlash

After defeating AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38 and forming an alliance with Damian Priest, Edge has now laid out a challenge to once again face The Phenomenal One in a rematch.

The match has now been signed and confirmed, as the Rated-R Superstar looks to continue his momentum with his new villainous persona.

#3 Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the RAW Women's Championship booked for next week

Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the RAW Women's Championship takes place next week

Next week, WWE RAW will emanate from Knoxville, Tennessee, the hometown of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. It would only be fitting for the champ to have a hero's welcome by defending the title in front of her fans.

The EST will put the strap on the line against Sonya Deville, who attacked her last week and signed an open challenge document.

#2 Rhea Ripley turns on Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley attacked Liv Morgan

Things weren't as they seemed in the Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley tag team camp, and tensions boiled over this week on RAW following their defeat to WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi.

After the encounter, the Australian-born Superstar laid waste to Morgan in the middle of the ring to signal that she is no longer playing nice. Ripley is now taking on a new heel path.

#1 Theory wins the United States Championship

The match was granted last week by Vince McMahon, and Theory had the weight of the world on his shoulders as he looked to impress the WWE Chairman by capturing the United States Championship.

Theory stunned the WWE Universe by pinning the champion Finn Bálor to win his first major singles title. After the match, a plethora of Superstars celebrated with him, plus McMahon himself made his way out to congratulate his Protégé.

