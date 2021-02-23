WWE RAW - Best and worst- WWE Championship contender announced; Randy Orton coughs up mystery substance

WWE RAW saw the fallout from this week's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view as a new match was set for the WWE Championship. The show also saw the new United States Champion battle against a former contender of the title successfully. While there were certain aspects of the show that could have been done better, it was one of the better recent episodes of the Red Brand.

RAW was eventful as old feuds were continued and new feuds were started. Heading away from Elimination Chamber and towards WWE Fastlane and WrestleMania, quite a lot of things happened to add to the hype.

With several questions answered, there were still a few weak spots. With that being said, this is the Best and Worst from this week's episode of WWE RAW.

#1 Best: Shane McMahon backing up decision to keep Braun Strowman out of the WWE RAW Elimination Chamber

He won't get a #WWEChampionship opportunity tonight, but @BraunStrowman WILL get @fightbobby one-on-one...



and if he wins, @mikethemiz defends the title against BOTH behemoths in a #TripleThreat Match next week on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/HX0H08s1GY — WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021

When the decision was made to compose an entire Elimination Chamber out of Superstars who had formerly held the WWE Championship, it was made quite clear to the WWE Universe.

Far too often, the logic behind WWE's booking is not clear and there is no assurance behind why they are making the decisions that they are. So when Braun Strowman demanded to know why he was not in the Elimination Chamber at week, all Adam Pearce had to say was that he was not a former WWE Champion.

Strowman has never been booked as the cleverest WWE Superstar and that was backed up by his complaints against not being in the Elimination Chamber. When Shane McMahon made his way out, he did not say anything else but provided the logic behind WWE's booking.

Shane McMahon pointed out that for the RAW Elimination Chamber, Braun Strowman needed to hold the WWE Championship previously to be included. The RAW Superstar was the WWE Universal Champion previously but never held the WWE Championship.

The company deciding to keep backing up the decision with logic is something that fans are not familiar with. Thus, it feels fresh, and hopefully, it is a path that the company will continue to go down.