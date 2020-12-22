So, this was the response to the record-low viewership numbers for the WWE RAW brand last week? Rumors emerged that there would be drastic changes on the WWE RAW brand, but it doesn't seem like anything has changed from weeks past.

Remember how Seinfeld was a 'show about nothing'? WWE RAW seemed like it for most of the duration of the episode, until the Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton segment happened, One has to wonder how much of the show was actually necessary, and if one wouldn't have caught up on all the action in the highlights.

#1 Best: Alexa Bliss makes her big WWE RAW return this week

As bland as the rest of the episode was (in the words of SK Editor Alan Jose John, WWE RAW was as tasteless as tofu salad), what happened with Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss was pretty incredible indeed.

Yes, it was not right to keep her out of the mix in the build to the Firefly Inferno match, but the manner in which she returned felt like a horror story.

There is probably nobody nearly as expressive as Alexa Bliss in the entire WWE RAW roster, male or female, and when she sized up to Randy Orton, despite the difference in height, her presence more than made up for it. Alexa's Playground has a good ring to it, and I wonder if we'll go back to it at some point in the near future.

When The Fiend does return, as he invariably will at some point, this feud is pretty much guaranteed to kick into high gear in a pretty big way.