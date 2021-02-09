WWE RAW - Best and worst- 2 major returns, Big mistake with Shane McMahon, AEW star jokes about an interesting moment 

If you watch the entirety of the three-hour-long WWE RAW broadcast, chances are that you will find quite a few things that you will like. Unfortunately, staying focused on the narrative for such a long duration is the main challenge, however good (or bad) the show is.

Welcome to this week's edition of 'Best and Worst of WWE RAW'. Mind you, this is one person's opinion, so if you disagree, do not hesitate to let us know your thoughts and views in the comments below.

#1 Best: Keith Lee returns to WWE RAW and enters the United States Championship picture

Reports emerged prior to WWE RAW indicating that Keith Lee, who had been missing from WWE television since the 11th of January, would make his comeback on this week's show. What it did not, however, mention is that he would go on to have a great match against Riddle and be inserted right into the WWE United States Championship feud.

Also, because WWE Creative receives so much flak from the internet (guilty!), one certainly has to note just how wonderfully they have booked Bobby Lashley on the WWE RAW brand. He looks like an absolute beast, and one has to admit that they have wiped out any trace of the smear they left from the whole storyline that played out with Lana.

The match at Elimination Chamber, which pits Bobby Lashley against Riddle and Keith Lee, is, in many ways, a lot more interesting than the main event contest because there is no way to predict the outcome.

The only real negative in this entire feud is how Riddle keeps making dated references to movies that aired two decades ago, making him lose some of the coolness that is inherent to him.