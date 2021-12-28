WWE RAW - Best and worst- Big mistake with current Champion, Multiple top Superstars miss the show, Eric Bischoff returns 

WWE RAW this week would have seemed like a very strange show to someone who didn't follow behind-the-scenes updates. Multiple superstars have been affected thanks to COVID-19 and the aftermath may be felt at Day 1 this weekend, even though WWE remains enthusiastic that the card will remain as it is.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Regarding the availability of talent for this weekends Day 1 PPV, source told me this morning that if the show was tonight, multiple matches would have to be changed. Good thing the event isn’t until Saturday & WWE is hopeful they can keep the card as is. All fluid at this time. Regarding the availability of talent for this weekends Day 1 PPV, source told me this morning that if the show was tonight, multiple matches would have to be changed. Good thing the event isn’t until Saturday & WWE is hopeful they can keep the card as is. All fluid at this time.

One really has to commend the WWE RAW creative team for putting together a show with limited resources in time. How crazy is it that despite all of the obstacles they faced, they still made it happen? Our thoughts go out to all of the performers and crew afflicted by this terrible disease and hope that everyone recovers in time.

WWE RAW wasn't a good show. But was it a decent show if you consider everything that the company had to deal with, to make it happen?

The answer is yes. If you feel differently or echo this sentiment, let us know in the comments section right below.

#3 Best/Worst: The WWE RAW main event match

When Hulk Hogan would 'hulk up' and point to his opponent, it would invariably lead to him picking up a big win. Damian Priest 'snaps' in the middle of his matches too, but they lead to losses for him. This is foolhardy, especially if you consider how protected he has been on WWE RAW all year.

This was an odd choice for the WWE RAW main event match. Even Randy Orton and Riddle, because of how entertaining they are as a duo, would have fit better in this situation. Something about the contest was very underwhelming.

But then again, it's not like the entire WWE RAW roster was available to the creative team this week. So, it would be unfair to file it under 'worst'.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John