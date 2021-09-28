WWE RAW - Best and worst- Goldberg makes a non-PG reference, Superstar punished for liking the wrong Tweet?

In some ways, WWE RAW was more extreme than Extreme Rules 2021. There were two matches on the show that fit the extreme category which would have been a better fit for the pay-per-view that preceded it.

It was definitely a stacked episode of WWE RAW this week, with Big E in action not once but twice throughout the night. We even came to know who will challenge him next!

So, without any more of your time, let's check out the best and worst of WWE RAW this week. As always, feel free to chime in with your thoughts and comments.

Let's start with the best and worst category because it deserves a special mention.

#3 Best/worst: WWE RAW sees the return of Goldberg

Jeremy Bennett @JBHuskers With that said. They better not f'n take the title off of Big E just so they can have another Goldberg v. Lashley match for the title at Crown Jewel. #WWERAW With that said. They better not f'n take the title off of Big E just so they can have another Goldberg v. Lashley match for the title at Crown Jewel. #WWERAW

If someone lays a hand on your son, wouldn't you return for retribution immediately? Or would you wait for the next big event to come along so that you receive a major payday when you return for revenge in Saudi Arabia?

That said, there is no disputing the kind of intensity that Goldberg brings to every single promo. In fact, Goldberg went on to say that he wants to kill Bobby Lashley, which is not something we've heard often since WWE went PG. One has to hope that Big E does not drop the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley, however, to make the upcoming match in Saudi Arabia even bigger.

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley could definitely have a good match. They just have to make sure that it doesn't last long.

The best-case scenario for the WWE RAW brand would be if this match happens outside the title picture. There's certainly a story to be told and there's a hungry Saudi Arabian audience hoping to lap it up.

