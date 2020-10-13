WWE RAW - Best and Worst- Alexa Bliss and The Fiend launch stunning attack, Big mistake with current Champion on Draft Night Two

WWE RAW was a pretty solid show this week, and in a lot of ways, it was the end of this season of WWE programming. There was honestly a lot to like on this week's episode of WWE RAW and very little was actually bad per se, but WWE did get a few things wrong on this episode.

So, what do you think of the 2020 WWE Draft that played out across two nights on SmackDown and WWE RAW? Do you think that the moves across both nights were significant enough to qualify this as one of the better WWE drafts or do you think that the company had a few missteps along the way?

How much would you rate the Season finale of WWE RAW out of say, 10?

#1 Best: Alexa Bliss and The Fiend team up on WWE RAW to assault Zelina Vega and Andrade

Andrade took on Angel Garza in what was a pretty solid match, in which the latter came out on top to earn a big victory on WWE RAW this week. And then, when Andrade and Zelina Vega were in the ring, the lights would turn red. The Fiend and Alexa Bliss, two WWE Superstars who'd been drafted to the WWE RAW brand would then show up and inflict pain and punishment upon Zelina Vega and Andrade. The coordinated 'Sister Abigail(s)' maneuvers were a thing of beauty.

Alexa Bliss' Sister Abigail looks great. This pairing with The Fiend is gold #WWERaw — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 13, 2020

Nobody would have seen this partnership coming a few months ago, but both Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss are perhaps the two best actors in the current WWE RAW roster and when they work together, they create absolute magic. Alexa Bliss is probably what The Fiend needed to revive his run.