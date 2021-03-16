Best and Worst of RAW before Fastlane 2021:  Big return saves Title match at WrestleMania 37, Mistake made with top faction? 

Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst of RAW. It's a special edition since it was the go-home episode before Fastlane 2021 and a few matches were finally added to the PPV from the red brand's side.

It's shaping up to be interesting, and this was the best episode of RAW in a month. Let's jump right into the good and the bad of the red brand before Fastlane 2021.

#3 Best: Asuka's return to RAW after her reported concussion

There was a lot of concern about RAW Women's Champion Asuka and her status for WrestleMania 37. Last month on the RAW after Elimination Chamber, Asuka reportedly suffered a legitimate concussion at the hands of Shayna Baszler.

The match where Baszler kicked the RAW Women's Champion's tooth out was highlighted on the show. While this is a spot we usually see during matches, the reported concussion came as a bit of unexpected news. There was a lot of worry about whether Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania plan had gone down the drain again.

Thankfully, that doesn't seem to be the case. During a Women's Tag Team match, Asuka made her return and Shayna Baszler went to attack her from the commentary table.

It culminated in a match on RAW where The Empress Of Tomorrow defeated The Queen Of Spades, whose shoulders were down while she was applied the Khirifuda Clutch on the Women's Champion.

Asuka caught Baszler's leg when she tried repeating the same kick, and brutalized her, getting revenge in the process.

Advertisement

With Shayna Baszler seemingly out of the way, it seems as though Asuka has to address Charlotte Flair next week. As we know, The Queen challenged her to a RAW Women's Title match at WrestleMania, and we assume that will be the direction continued.

Asuka's return to RAW has saved the title match at WrestleMania 37, and WWE will be relieved to have one of the most important stars of the pandemic era back in action before the Show Of Shows.

1 / 6 NEXT