WWE RAW - Best and worst- Big issue with the main event, Top stars miss WrestleMania go-home show

While this week's WWE RAW episode wasn't exactly Citizen Kane, neither was it as bad as last week's show. Very little happened, but there was a nice pace to the proceedings. The three hours did not feel like five, as is usually the case. They did feel like three long hours, and there's not much one can do about it.

The fundamental issue with WWE RAW is the length of the show because three hours of wrestling can be tiresome. If someone that gets paid to review the show has an issue with it, imagine the plight of the common man, who doesn't really have to watch it.

SmackDown breezes by at a rapid pace as compared to the red brand, which is why it's usually hailed as the better show. Coming back to the topic at hand, WWE RAW before WrestleMania had its moments, but they were interspersed across three hours of mediocrity.

So, let's dive straight into the action, shall we?

#1 Best: Drew McIntyre's passionate and emotional WWE RAW promo

"LASHLEY, HOW CAN YOU BEAT A MAN THAT WILL SACRIFICE EVERYTHING?"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1Of3isvx99 — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021

In the land of unscripted promos, Drew McIntyre stands head and shoulders above them all with his inborn passion. But even by his high standards, the promo he cut on WWE RAW, where he spoke about his mother's cancer struggles, induced real goosebumps.

The nature of WWE RAW has become such that it's not rooted in reality anymore. Grown men and women don't talk like wrestlers do. Kudos to Drew McIntyre for bringing it home by channeling his real emotions.

Drew McIntyre getting choked up about his late mother. From his family to his professional ups and downs, “sacrifice” is legitimate when it comes to him. #WWERAW — Robbie S. (@KHsNotebook) April 6, 2021

Advertisement

The same can be said for Bad Bunny as well, who cut a superb WWE RAW promo this week.

It's heartening to see just how far he has come in the short time that he has been training to wrestle.

1 / 5 NEXT