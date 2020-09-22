Okay, the title was a lie. There was absolutely nothing that was good about the go-home episode of WWE RAW before Clash of Champions 2020, so this article will only focus on the worst of the show.

Having reviewed so many episodes of WWE RAW over the last few years, this reviewer has to admit that this was perhaps the worst show that we have seen in quite some time. It made so little sense, that, for the first time since the inception of 'Best and Worst', there isn't a single positive to emerge, from the entire episode of WWE RAW.

#1 Worst: Lana continues to get pulverized on WWE RAW due to Miro's comments on AEW Dynamite

When Miro first arrived on AEW Dynamite, he took a few shots at WWE, talking about the brass ring and the glass ceiling. It does seem like those who are in the WWE RAW creative team were not amused by these remarks and chose to take their anger out on Miro's better half- Lana. This was the case last week as well, when she went through a table. And yes, they chose to do the same thing this week on WWE RAW, when she went through a table once more.

It's a real shame when the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world has to resort to such tactics with an active talent in their roster, when their talents would have been much better spent in actually writing a good episode of WWE RAW, that keeps the audience glued to their television screens for three hours.