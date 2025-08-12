WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Main Event Scene Mess, Tensions in the Women's Division, Scrapped World Title Match? 

Last night's episode of Monday Night RAW packed quite the punch, and it was a great show on the road to WWE Clash in Paris. Nevertheless, there were certain aspects and instances where the show disappointed, too.In the listicle, we shall discuss the Best &amp; Worst of RAW last night, as well as the hows, the whys, and where we could go from here.Best: Solid In-ring Action on Last Night's WWE RAWFrom bell to bell, last night’s RAW delivered a steady stream of quality wrestling. The opener was a lively tag team bout with Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) taking on AJ Styles and Dragon Lee that set the tone right away. The hard-hitting Sami Zayn vs. Rusev encounter and Roxanne Perez vs. IYO SKY kept the momentum going, as did CM Punk &amp; LA Knight’s clash with Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed in the main event.While not every finish was clean, and we’ll touch on the storytelling implications later, the wrestling itself was crisp, engaging, and arguably the night’s most consistent strength. Most importantly, the matches were given time, which allowed a hot crowd to get invested in the wrestling part of the wrestling program.Worst: Maxxine DupriMaxxine Dupri isn’t ready for the role she’s being put in, whether in the ring or as a character. Even outside of wrestling, her presentation hasn’t offered anything particularly compelling, whether as a manager or a persona.Yes, the story itself might be that she is out of her depth, hence the quick squash by Becky Lynch. After a certain point, fans begin to grow tired of a wrestler who is still underwhelming in the ring even for a squash match. The issue isn’t that the match fell short compared to the rest of the night. It’s that, even for the simple purpose it was meant to serve, it couldn’t land.Best: Bayley's Character ProgressionBayley delivered one of the standout character moments of the night in a gripping backstage vignette on last night's RAW. Reflecting on her recent failures, she acknowledged that her identity as a “role model” has left her with no championships, but also, more painfully, no friends. A genuinely dark tone emphasized the self-blame in her words, and subtle cues in the closing moments implied a possible heel turn.Even if that turn never comes, this kind of layered storytelling deepens her character and makes her struggles relatable. When Lyra Valkyria was interviewed after the vignette, she stated that she felt for Bayley, but the former World Champion was on her own, and it wasn't either Lyra's problem or fault.The segment even carried real-world weight, echoing the way younger generations often struggle with respect and mutual support, emphasising their ambitions over even taking a moment to empathize with someone. It was human psychology woven seamlessly into a wrestling narrative, and Bayley's facial expressions, cadence, and body language were so compelling that it all felt authentic. Coupled with her activity on X, we may be in for something extraordinary in the months to come.Best: The Opening Segment of Monday Night RAWThe show kicked off with an engaging segment that further explored the volatile dynamic between LA Knight and CM Punk. Their massive egos, World Heavyweight Championship aspirations, and thirst for revenge on Seth Rollins continue to chip away at any unity among the top babyfaces. If Roman Reigns had been present, the tension likely would’ve reached a boiling point.Nonetheless, Paul Heyman’s arrival with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker led to a main event tag team challenge that was accepted, but not before Punk and Knight further escalated their conflict. It wasn’t groundbreaking television, but it was a lively, well-executed opener that set the tone, backed by a hot crowd.Paul Heyman was as entertaining as ever, the Shoelafala continued to add to Reed's Tribal Thief character, and Breakker told Punk he was 47 and couldn't do anything, with a mix of serious and light-hearted segments that set up a massive main event.Worst: Jey Uso being added to the World Heavyweight Championship match on Monday Night RAWFollowing another DQ finish to the RAW main event, Jey Uso emerged to fight off Seth Rollins and co, and save LA Knight and CM Punk. Adam Pearce then made a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship official for Paris. The problem is this: Knight and Punk's dynamic is actually intriguing in how their egos and aspirations clash. Uso is the peacemaker, good guy, much like Sami Zayn. He doesn't fit into the equation right now, although he might serve that role a few months from now, closer to WarGames.With Roman Reigns expected to be added to this title match too, considering how he is advertised for Clash in Paris as well, WWE risks denigrating a complex and intricate main event dynamic into a complicated mess with too many stories and characters clashing in Paris all at the same time, taking away from the time and attention they need. Best: RAW's Undercard Continued to ImpressThe ongoing El Grande Americano saga continues to divide opinions but remains one of wrestling’s more entertaining angles today. Alongside that, Dominik Mysterio’s creative and sneaky tactics keep his character fresh and engaging. With Dom and AJ Styles expected to clash again for the Intercontinental Championship, the anticipation for their rematch is building well. The match itself was fortunately given sufficient time for Dom, Kaiser, and Dragon Lee to impress.Meanwhile, the banger between Sami Zayn and Rusev was cut short by Solo Sikoa and his MFT, hinting that Zayn is soon moving to SmackDown. He has a lot he can do on either show, but SmackDown can use his star power. Nonetheless, it paved the way for a Rusev vs. Sheamus brawl, and one would hope that the two get a featured spot at Clash in Paris to fight it out on a PLE and conclude their feud.Worst: Scrapped World Women’s Championship Match on RAWDespite the promise of a World Women’s Championship match featuring IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez, Naomi was not cleared to compete at the last minute. Fans have been eager to see SKY reclaim the title and set up a dream showdown with Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris.If that match doesn’t happen next week, it seems likely Naomi and Vaquer will face off in Paris instead, probably with Vaquer winning the Women's World Championship and Naomi serving as a transitional champ. Regardless, it’s never a good look when a heavily advertised world title match falls through at the final hour.Best: Rising Tensions Around IYO SKY and the Kabuki Warriors on WWE RAWDespite SKY not getting a title shot last night, she was at the center of one of the most interesting plot points. The ongoing dynamic involving IYO SKY and the Kabuki Warriors is building toward something compelling. With Rhea Ripley still close to SKY, the dynamic gets even more intriguing. Could the Kabuki Warriors be on the verge of breaking up? Or might Ripley and SKY form a new alliance to combat them if they turn on IYO?Kairi Sane's apparent middle ground adds layers to the story, while it seems Asuka wants to re-form Damage CTRL, this time under her leadership. These evolving roles open up some fascinating possibilities for the incredibly stacked RAW women’s division moving forward.