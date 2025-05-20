WWE RAW - Best and Worst - New Judgment Day member teased? 3-time champion returns from injury

The latest episode of RAW featured a variety of matches. Sheamus beat Grayson Waller a few weeks after the latter weaseled his way out of a showdown with The Celtic Warrior.

Austin Theory enjoyed his tag partner getting a taste of his own medicine. Even though Kairi Sane returned to action for the first time since December, she lost to Rhea Ripley in a Money in the Bank qualifier.

Zoey Stark was also in the match, her first appearance in weeks, but suffered a devastating injury mid-match. Logan Paul and Gunther argued over the World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins even talked to both men at various points of the night. Here's the best and worst of the final RAW before the next installment of Saturday Night's Main Event.

#2. Best/Worst - Another disappointing loss for Penta

The prospects of a tag team match between AJ Styles and Penta facing JD McDonagh and Finn Balor of the Judgment Day were enticing. All four are great in-ring technicians and have been feuding with each other.

One issue, however, is that all but McDonagh could afford to take a pinfall. Penta has lost via pinfall a few times since debuting, and shouldn't keep losing that way so much.

Styles just came back and lost to Logan Paul at WrestleMania. Balor has lost a lot of credibility despite being the first Universal Champion. WWE used interference from El Grande Americano to cost Penta and Styles the win on RAW.

The match had great exchanges and focused on Penta's mask. That could be the end game for Americano and Penta. However, there are easier ways to get there instead of having the popular Luchador get pinned.

#2. Worst - Tyrese Haliburton gets a full pre-taped interview segment

Instead of featuring some stars that haven't been used on RAW much, officials decided to have a pre-taped interview with Indiana Pacers' star Tyrese Haliburton.

He's a well-known WWE fan, and his team faces the New York Knicks in the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals. Pat McAfee and Michael Cole are fans of both teams and made a bet over the outcome.

The segment felt more like something from ESPN than something that needed to be on RAW. They also announced he'd be a character in the WWE 2K25 video game.

This felt like something that could have been posted to social media instead. Those near 10 minutes could have gone to an actual RAW star like Karrion Kross, Ludwig Kaiser, Bayley, or Dragon Lee and the LWO.

#1. Best/Worst - Another overbooked main-event match

Triple H sure loves to overbook the matches for each of his major champions. Thanks to cheating and outside interference, John Cena won both of his WWE Championship contests.

Jey Uso has been booked in too many matches in such a short span. He faced Bron Breakker on RAW, so it wasn't exactly a fresh matchup after they feuded over the Intercontinental title. Neither could afford a loss at this point.

That meant another disqualification finish. Paul Heyman interfered, which caused Seth Rollins to blindside Jey. This brought out Sami Zayn and then CM Punk. Once Jey got back in the ring, Logan Paul decked him for the fourth time.

#1. Worst - CM Punk's usage on the latest RAW

CM Punk is one of the biggest names in wrestling, but he hasn't been used like it over the last two weeks. While he doesn't need to appear every week, when he does, it needs to be for more than two minutes to save someone.

It's fine if it happens once, like last week, but he saved Sami Zayn again this week after doing so on last RAW. He could have easily cut a promo since he's wrestling this weekend, and Haliburton is not.

Uso is the World Champion, but was featured in two in-ring segments and two backstage segments. Gunther didn't get that much time as Champion.

#1. Best - Roxanne Perez qualifies for Money in the Bank

Roxanne Perez battled Becky Lynch and Natalya in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Natalya competed in her first WWE singles contest and showed no signs of ring rust.

Each star pulled out the stops with counters and pin attempts. Nattie locked both women in the Sharpshooter at the same time. The fans chanted for Perez as she squared off with Lynch, which is a sign of The Man's heel work and The Prodigy's impact on casual fans in 2025.

Lyra Valkyria came for revenge on Lynch, and since it was a triple threat with no disqualifications, it was legal. Perez pinned Natalya in the end, adding another impressive showing to her resume.

Finn Balor then introduced Perez to the Judgment Day, teasing her addition to the group. Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez weren't happy with it, but Dirty Dom changed his tune after she handed him a box of chicken nuggets. She also gave Carlito a bag of apples.

