WWE RAW - Best and worst- New nickname for Braun Strowman, Possible change to Survivor Series team?

There was a lot to like about this week's episode of WWE RAW, and honestly, while nothing extraordinary happened, there were far more positives than negatives. Unfortunately, SmackDown did not invade WWE RAW which is what a lot of people look forward to, in the build to Survivor Series, but one has to assume that will happen closer to the actual pay-per-view.

#1 Best: Riddle gets a new and not-so-improved name, and also a massive WWE RAW push

It's totally and absolutely understandable if you're not a fan of the shortened name that Matt Riddle will go by, on WWE RAW, but at the same time, there is no doubt at all that Vince McMahon is high (no pun intended) on Riddle. Not only did he pick up two victories on WWE RAW this week, but there was also a comedy segment that was actually quite funny, where he had a nickname for each and every member of the WWE RAW Survivor Series team.

As funny as all the nicknames were, calling Braun Strowman 'mongoose' and Sheamus 'fire face' made more than one person in Sportskeeda pop big time. Also, can we commend AJ Styles, a man who always used to let his work in the ring do all the talking, for stepping up and becoming a fantastic comedic figure on the WWE RAW brand, based on his work over the last two weeks alone?