WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Paul Heyman’s offer rejected, OG Bloodline member injured?

WWE Monday Night RAW is now in the books. Tonight's show was important, as it continued the build towards SummerSlam in less than two weeks. It impacted the card in a few ways.For example, stipulations were added to the Women's Intercontinental Championship match set for the show, as well as a Men's Intercontinental Title match was added to the card. Beyond that, bouts already scheduled for the event were further enhanced.RAW didn't rely just on SummerSlam build, however. The show featured some hard-hitting and intense bouts of varying quality. Additionally, there were some hot angles. With that being said, not everything was a complete win.There were some hits, but there were also some misses on Monday Night RAW tonight. This article will examine some of the standout moments from the red brand's latest episode, as well as some questionable decisions.Worst: WWE still didn't reveal Roman Reigns' SummerSlam matchThe main event segment was one WWE fans spent the entire show looking forward to. Roman Reigns returned last week, but tonight, he went face-to-face with Paul Heyman. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were also involved, which only added to the intrigue.The segment was significant. The talent shined on the mic, and a fight eventually broke out. This led to former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso coming out to even the odds for Roman. The only problem? There was no announcement regarding a SummerSlam match.Yes, the most obvious direction is Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. At the same time, the company could break it off into individual singles matches. The fact that fans are unaware of this is frustrating, but it also likely hurts ticket sales for The Biggest Party of the Summer.Best: Gunther came out on top in a mic battle with CM PunkThe show ended with a bang, thanks to Roman Reigns, Bron Breakker, and others, but it also started on a high note. The WWE program began with a promo from CM Punk. The Second City Saint was then interrupted by Gunther.Typically, CM Punk rules in promo exchanges. Very few can go toe-to-toe with The Voice of the Voiceless. Punk was great as always, yet in a surprising turn of events, it was Gunther who seemingly dominated the war of words on WWE RAW. He went so far as to say that Punk will never be the World Heavyweight Champion, nor the Best in the World.It is rare for someone to truly match Punk on the mic, and it is nearly unfathomable for Punk to lose in a segment like this. Yet Gunther was truly the better man tonight. Gunther showing how good he is on the mic will only fire up CM Punk more for next week, which makes this a win all around.Worst: Sami Zayn losing and continuing to sell an injury is frustratingSami Zayn returned on WWE RAW after being away for a few weeks. He was still hurt, selling his ribs, but wanted revenge on Karrion Kross. As a result, they went one-on-one for a second time.The match was aggressively fine, but nothing more than that. Kross isn't known for his in-ring work, and Sami Zayn had to spend 90% of the match selling his ribs. This kept things pretty slow. In the end, Kross used a pipe to nail Sami before picking up a win.Sami, having to sell constantly, isn't always a bad thing, as it's a strong point in his toolbox, but it does slow his matches down a lot right now. Add in that and an unnecessary loss to Kross, and this whole thing felt like a giant miss.Best: Bron Breakker breaks outAs noted, RAW concluded with arguably the WWE promo of the month featuring Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, although Reed didn't talk. The segment was awesome, even if it didn't directly lead to a SummerSlam match announcement.Fans can argue who looked the best in the segment or who made the most important point in the verbal exchange between Heyman and Reigns. One thing that is undeniable, however, is that Bron Breakker was truly the winner of the segment.While Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's war of words took a lot of headlines, Bron Breakker is the man who truly shined. He went toe-to-toe and verbally jousted with arguably the biggest star in the industry. Bron's stock raised considerably, and that's a big win moving forward.