WWE RAW - Best and worst: Possible heel turn coming soon, Big issue with Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio revealed

Has the think-tank on RAW given up on one of its most promising stars?

We saw a pretty major return on this week's episode of RAW.

Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater shared a very emotional moment

This week's episode of RAW was a fun show, as WWE built to The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Judging from the matches that have been made official, this is not going to be a pay-per-view as big as SummerSlam, which is obvious, but this week's RAW made it clear that it will probably be a step down from Backlash too.

RAW had some good moments but it was bogged down by two things. Not only did RAW feel far too long, which is always going to be a problem with a 3-hour long show, but the programs at the upcoming pay-per-view are so unexciting that I don't think that one could invest his/her attention to the fullest.

In any case, it's time for yet another edition of 'best and worst' of WWE RAW, where as always, I invite you to share your thoughts, views, and opinions.

#1 Best: MVP makes an offer to Cedric Alexander on WWE RAW

WWE have unveiled a new United States Championship on #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/R7D4muyX6L — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 7, 2020

What did you think of the new United States Championship that was unveiled on RAW this week? Be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments below and please let me know how it compares to the previous US Championship design.

While sewing division between Alexander and Ricochet, MVP casually mentions that Ricochet has a new 365 coming out on the network.#WWE must be so glad MVP is back. #WWERaw — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) July 7, 2020

The best thing about this week's show in my opinion was the offer that MVP made to Cedric Alexander, trying to recruit him to his fold on WWE RAW, which could make for a very interesting heel turn in the near future.

Even if it does not, it brings Cedric Alexander to the foreground on RAW, and as MVP implied, he has been one of the most overlooked performers in the roster. I am pretty certain that even if the unthinkable happens and MVP becomes the United States Champion, it would be an entertaining run from MVP.

