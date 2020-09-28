So, Clash of Champions may be done and dusted but the WWE machine rolls on, and in a matter of hours, WWE RAW will be upon us. Clash of Champions was a good show, but not an eventful show, and this is why the following episode of WWE RAW needs to be locked and loaded with surprises.

The only real developments, from Roman Reigns' ruthlessness to Sami Zayn becoming the Intercontinental Champion happened on the SmackDown brand, so WWE RAW has a lot of catching up to do. But a few surprises that strike home could bring the WWE RAW brand up to speed almost instantly and plus, there's the whole RETRIBUTION angle to be explored too.

Be sure to weigh in on the surprises mentioned here, and list down the ones you'd like to see as well.

#5 WWE Champion Drew McIntyre gets cornered by Braun Strowman, Dabba Kato, and Keith Lee on WWE RAW

To say that WWE RAW viewership isn't very healthy would be the understatement of the year. Having covered WWE for such a long time, this humble reporter would never have guessed that we'd come to a point where WWE RAW numbers would plummet to such depths. But there's always room for improvement, and everyone loves a David vs. Goliath story. The problem is that Goliath already has the WWE Championship on WWE RAW. How does WWE make such a big man feel threatened, you ask?

Maybe WWE has him square off against the likes of Braun Strowman and Dabba Kato, two men that are even bigger than the current WWE Champion. Throw in Keith Lee for good measure on WWE RAW and suddenly, Drew McIntyre is the underdog. Right?