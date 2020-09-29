After a good Clash of Champions pay-per-view, things are set for the fall-out episode of WWE RAW this week. A total of four championships from the red brand were on the line last night.

Moreover, all four of those titles were successfully defended by the respective champions. Drew McIntyre retained his WWE Championship in an Ambulance match against Randy Orton. Asuka defeated Zelina Vega to retain her WWE RAW Women’s Championship.

Apollo Crews looked to reclaim his WWE United States Championship from Bobby Lashley. However, the latter prevailed and kept his title safe with him. And finally, The Street Profits successfully defended the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against Andrade and Angel Garza.

We didn’t see RETRIBUTION at Clash of Champions, but they are expected to make their presence known on WWE RAW tonight. In addition to that, other ongoing storylines could be affected by the events that transpired during the pay-per-view.

In this article, we take a look at few things that could happen on WWE RAW tonight.

#1 Drew McIntyre to look for a new challenger on RAW?

Drew McIntyre will now look for new challenges

At Clash of Champions, Drew McIntyre successfully defended his WWE Championship against Randy Orton. The match also saw the involvement of legends like the Big Show, Christian, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair. All of whom had faced the wrath of The Viper's Punt on WWE RAW previously.

Advertisement

While the match was engaging with the entire story narrated well, it still ended up making The Scottish Psychopath look slightly weak. Overall though, it now means his WWE title feud with Orton has finally ended. Thus, McIntyre can look beyond The Viper in search of a new challenger.

🚨 SPOILER WARNING 🚨



The bloodline went to battle, WWE Legends invaded the #AmbulanceMatch, and so much more at #WWEClash of Champions! #WWENow



Full results: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4h2DAGLL6L — WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020

Although McIntyre has had an impressive run as the WWE Champion, he could still engage in a few more exciting title feuds. WWE should have the likes of Kevin Owens, Aleister Black, Andrade, and more to challenge McIntyre next. A good feud, even if it is short-lived, could help elevate McIntyre’s title reign.

Therefore, we could now see him searching for a new challenger on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to know what is planned for the champion. Whatever is in store, it needs to pan out soon. Why? Because things could change quickly for McIntyre if he gets drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during next month's WWE Draft.