WWE RAW: Damian Priest and Finn Balor to lose their Undisputed Tag Team Title to popular duo tonight? Exploring the possibility

WWE RAW could have a massive surprise in store for fans tonight as Damian Priest and Finn Balor could lose their Undisputed Tag Team Title to a popular duo.

The tandem in question is none other than Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. As you may know, Main Event Jey locked horns with The Archer of Infamy on the previous episode of WWE RAW. However, he succumbed to a loss in the match due to interference from Balor. The Prince made his presence felt during the contest to cost Jey a potential win.

Elsewhere on the show, Sami Zayn faced a heartbreaking loss against Drew McIntyre courtesy of Rhea Ripley. Given how things unfolded last week, it wouldn't be surprising if the babyface duo looked to exact revenge on The Judgment Day tonight on WWE RAW.

The former Bloodline duo could join forces to challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed Tag Team Title. If that is indeed the case, the odds of Zayn and Jey winning the gold can't be ruled out. The babyfaces could take advantage of the recent turmoil in The Judgment Day to prevail over their rivals in a potential match.

What else could happen on WWE RAW?

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is scheduled to emanate live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Given this will be the final edition of the red show before Crown Jewel 2023, fans can expect the creative team to hype the Riyadh spectacle on tonight's program.

The company has announced that Seth Rollins will take on JD McDonagh in a non-title match tonight. Furthermore, Natalya is scheduled to lock horns with Chelsea Green in a Trick or Street Fight.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio will clash with Ricochet in a non-title match. Additionally, DIY vs. Imperium and Candice LeRae vs. Xia Li are also announced for tonight.

Are you excited about the go-home episode of RAW before Crown Jewel 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

