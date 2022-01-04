WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Brock Lesnar dream match confirmed for Royal Rumble, epic reunion with Paul Heyman (January 3rd, 2022)

The first episode of WWE RAW in 2022 was quite an interesting one. The show had several positive highlights, including big returns and the much-awaited dream matches. There were also a handful of flaws that affected the show tonight. Overall, the red brand did well to set the right tone for the Royal Rumble season.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from WWE RAW this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 (a) Hit on WWE RAW: Bobby Lashley earns a title shot against Brock Lesnar

The opening segment of RAW featured Brock Lesnar reunited with his advocate, Paul Heyman. The Beast Incarnate defeated Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins in the main event of Day 1 to win the WWE Championship. He was added to the match at the last minute after his title bout with Roman Reigns was canceled as the latter tested positive for Covid-19 before the premium live event.

The main event of WWE RAW saw Big E, Lashley, Owens, and Rollins engage in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine Lesnar’s next challenger. All four superstars engaged in a brutal match that saw them all take turns to assert their dominance. There were several jaw-dropping moments in their battle which prompted “This is Awesome” chants from the live audience.

It is worth noting that the chemistry between Rollins and Owens was off the charts during this match on WWE RAW, as they genuinely helped each other throughout the match. In the end, Bobby Lashley prevailed after delivering three consecutive spears.

The Almighty pinned Owens to win a shot at Lesnar’s WWE Championship, and the two superstars will now battle it out for the title at Royal Rumble. This match has been in the making for a long time, and it will be exciting to see how the build-up unfolds on WWE RAW for the rest of the month. Oh, and lest we forget, Lesnar will pay a visit to Roman reigns on SmackDown later this week.

#1 (b) Hit on WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar reunites with Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are among the most iconic duos to have ever been a part of the pro-wrestling world. The latter was recently fired as Roman Reigns’ special counsel after the Universal Champion questioned his loyalty. Heyman sought redemption on WWE RAW tonight as he reformed his alliance with Lesnar.

The split between Reigns and Heyman and the latter’s alliance with Lesnar could very well be a long con by the Tribal Chief. But for now, let’s take things at face value and watch the popular duo conquer WWE RAW one giant at a time.

Heyman cut an extended promo to put over Bobby Lashley and Big E. He also painted Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens as jackals and suggested moving to SmackDown to target Roman Reigns, who is “vulnerable” without his trusted counsel.

Brock Lesnar has been nothing short of brilliant since his return and is having fun with his current gimmick. It will be exciting to see how his alliance with Heyman will affect his title run on WWE RAW in the coming months.

