WWE RAW Flops and Hits – John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021, controversial debut, Goldberg challenges Bobby Lashley for title

WWE RAW’s first episode after Money in the Bank pay-per-view was a pretty controversial one. We saw multiple high-profile returns on the Red brand, but not all of them accounted for promising segments. We also saw a champion’s debut met with an unfortunate fate. The show featured two title changes this week, including one fuelled by a Money in the Bank cash-in.

#5 Hit on WWE RAW: John Cena confirms plans of facing Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

John Cena got a warm welcome on WWE RAW

Following a memorable return at Money in the Bank pay-per-view last night, WWE Superstar John Cena once again walked out to a thunderous pop on RAW. He addressed the WWE Universe in the show's opening segment, detailing his immediate plans for the promotion. Cena did not take long before bringing up the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

The 16-time Champion noted how The Tribal Chief often asks the WWE Universe to “Acknowledge Him” before labeling him “A**hole” on live TV. Cena then confirmed that he wants to challenge Reigns for his Universal Championship at SummerSlam. The announcement fetched loud cheers amongst fans who were excited to see the rivalry unfold in WWE.

"WHAT am I here for? The Universal Championship. WHEN? About five weeks from now at @SummerSlam."@JohnCena delivers a HUGE announcement on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/TQOXjFq5p8 — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

The two superstars were also involved in a feud back in 2017. John Cena took infamous shots at Roman Reigns during their war of words. Now that the latter has reinvented himself since turning heel, it will be interesting to see how different their feud will be this time. Cena also confirmed he will make an appearance on WWE SmackDown later this week.

It was undoubtedly one of the best starts to WWE RAW that we have seen in a while. Before leaving the ring, Cena had a small interaction with Riddle. Both superstars kept saying “Bro” back and forth before saying it together. The WWE Universe joined in on the fun and cheered for the instant bromance between the two.

John Cena will now head to WWE SmackDown, where he is expected to come face to face with Roman Reigns. The latter will have a numbers advantage with The Usos on his side. It will be interesting to see how the decorated trio will react, should Cena choose to destroy them on the mic. Add Paul Heyman to the mix, and we will all run out of popcorn by the end of the show.

