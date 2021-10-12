WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Roman Reigns sends The Usos with a master plan, another tag team to split up? (11th October 2021)

WWE RAW had a decent show lined up for fans this week. We saw the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments get underway on the Red brand, surprise appearances, and brutal brawls.

At the same time, there were a couple of underwhelming matches scheduled for the night. Bobby Lashley's promo for Goldberg and Jeff Hardy's match being interrupted by wrestlers chasing the 24/7 title did no favors.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from this week's WWE RAW. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Hit on WWE RAW: Big E and Drew McIntyre turn foes, Roman Reigns sends The Usos on a mission

The opening segment of WWE RAW this week saw Big E and Drew McIntyre involved in a conversation about their upcoming title match scheduled for Crown Jewel.

McIntyre understandably pointed out that despite enjoying a prolonged title reign, he never got to celebrate in front of fans, and he is now chasing that moment. While Big E sympathized with his challenger, he also said that The Scottish Warrior wouldn't steal his gold.

Before their conversation could take a heated turn, The Usos made a surprise appearance and challenged them for a tag team match. They said that Roman Reigns had sent them on a mission to cause more conflict between Big E and Drew McIntyre.

The Usos also brought up Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to further challenge the world champion's morale. Reigns hoped it would impact both superstars' momentum on WWE RAW. They shared healthy respect between themselves, but The Tribal Chief wanted to take away that sense of security.

Thus, Jey and Jimmy Uso worked hard to push them in opposite directions. It was necessary from their point of view as McIntyre is expected to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship if he can't win the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel.

Moreover, Big E will likely be Roman Reigns' opponent at Survivor Series. It wasn't the best idea on the show tonight, but its execution was beyond perfect on WWE RAW.

All four superstars delivered a brilliant match that allowed each of them to play to their respective strengths. Big E wanted to lead the way as he is familiar with The Usos. Jey and Jimmy Uso used it to their advantage and kept him isolated for a long time during the match. McIntyre was desperate to get inside the ring while Big E took all the punishment on WWE RAW.

The Usos showed why they are one of the best tag teams to have ever graced the ring and delivered incredible performances against two ferocious opponents. Drew McIntyre and Big E looked equally strong, but the growing tension between the two superstars was evident on WWE RAW.

They started brawling with each other, which resulted in their loss via countout. Following that, Jimmy and Jey Uso, manhandled their opponents and destroyed most of the set. But the babyfaces managed to get the better of The Usos before The Scottish Warrior hit the Claymore Kick on the WWE Champion.

This match did well in making both McIntyre and Big E look strong. It could also lead to both superstars making an appearance on SmackDown later this week. Could we see the two team up with Brock Lesnar to face Roman Reigns and The Usos?

They might want to answer The Tribal Chief and his cousins. While it would make for a blockbuster setup, it would be difficult to bring them on the same page after the way they attacked each other tonight on WWE RAW.

This week's SmackDown will run for an extended time period and engage in a head-to-head competition with AEW Rampage. After Tony Khan's public challenge, one can't rule out the possibility of WWE booking a big match between six megastars on their show.

