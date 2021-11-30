WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Seth Rollins’ blunder, potential big plans for Kevin Owens and Finn Balor (29th November 2021)

This week’s episode of WWE RAW was one of the best we have seen this year. There were no drawbacks in the show, certainly nothing that can be classified as a “flop.” Thus, our review will look at the impressive aspects of the red brand. There’s nothing better than watching the Monday night show improve its standards.

Here, we look at some of the biggest hits from RAW this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Hit on WWE RAW: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

The opening match of RAW saw Seth Rollins and Finn Balor face each other in an entertaining encounter. The Prince showed his intent as he attacked Rollins even before the bell could ring, mirroring the events from last week.

Both superstars then engaged in an intense in-ring battle that saw them push each other to their limits. They share a long history in WWE which contributed well to the storytelling.

Finn Balor was at his aggressive best, which in turn made The Architect look a lot stronger inside the ring. They took turns to dominate the bout, allowing both superstars to showcase their in-ring prowess in all its glory.

We saw multiple jaw-dropping spots, but Rollins turned the tides in his favor by poking his opponent in the eye. Following that, he quickly took advantage of the situation and hit Balor with a Stomp to seal his victory.

The crowd was not as energetic in the match, but that did not impact its hype too much. One might complain that Finn Balor once again lost a big match in the company. However, this could lead to an angle where he is frustrated with his results, which would motivate him to gain momentum over the next two months.

If WWE writers play their cards right then, Balor could easily become the top favorite to win the Royal Rumble next year.

At the moment, he is the only superstar on the roster who can deliver a convincing performance as part of long-term storytelling. He had to forfeit the Universal Championship, and things were never the same.

Everything that Balor has gone through since his return from injury, including being pushed into the mid-card picture, hiatus, return to NXT, turning heel and winning the title, returning to the main roster, and the unfortunate end to his match against Roman Reigns, can collectively account for an unforgettable narrative.

As problematic as Finn Balor’s loss may seem, fans shouldn’t forget that a loss for Seth Rollins would disrupt the title picture, whereas The Prince can still be saved with the booking decisions mentioned above.

On the other hand, Rollins now has to focus on a jeopardizing situation involving the WWE Championship that he created himself.

Edited by Kaushik Das