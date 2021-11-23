WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Seth Rollins busted open, Vince McMahon’s interesting gift for young superstar (22nd November 2021)

WWE RAW after Survivor Series 2021 was interesting for many reasons. Apart from a couple of low points, the show was entertaining and full of surprises. We saw excellent matches unfold on the red brand after it earned bragging rights by beating SmackDown in the battle for brand supremacy.

Here, we look at some of the biggest hits and flops from this week’s WWE RAW. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Hit on WWE RAW: Seth Rollins

This week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was scheduled for a bout against Finn Balor. The Architect first cut a promo that saw him boast about him being the sole survivor while simultaneously ridiculing his Survivor Series teammates, including Balor. The Prince soon walked out for his match, looking determined to make Rollins pay for his words.

While he was still making his entrance, Seth Rollins saw an opportunity and launched an attack on his opponent even before the bell could ring. Balor fought back for a while, and both superstars moved at ringside, pushing each other against the barricade.

However, Rollins eventually got the upper hand after he smashed Balor against the announcement desk. He then delivered two Stomps before leaving the ring while backstage officials rushed to Finn Balor’s aid on WWE RAW.

The two superstars share a long history in the promotion. Balor was the first-ever Universal Champion but had to relinquish his title due to an injury that was accidentally caused by Seth Rollins. The writers can use this angle for scripting a memorable storyline between these two superstars on WWE RAW.

They always deliver incredible matches together, and their feud is found to be an entertaining one. It will allow Rollins to draw more heat from fans. Moreover, this storyline might just be the one thing that can propel Balor right at the top of the roster.

Jay @kash_vL Bra im at wwe n brooklyn somebody attacked seth rollins 😂😂😂😂 Bra im at wwe n brooklyn somebody attacked seth rollins 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/yNoUfaBoVo

Another highlight from this match segment included an idiotic “fan” attacking Seth Rollins while he was on his way back. Everyone was taken aback by the moment, and the 24-year-old man was soon escorted out of the arena before being handed over to NYPD.

Rollins’ lower lip was already cut during his brawl with Balor, but his whole mouth was covered in blood once he came out of the altercation with the fan mentioned above.

While most people condemned the person disrupting the show, few saw this as an opportunity to make fun of Seth Rollins for not doing enough, which is ridiculous. If you go back and watch the full video of the incident, it is evident that those claims are far from the truth. The attack blindsided Rollins, and it took everyone a while to understand what exactly happened.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @akfytwrestling Get you a partner like Becky Lynch. She was ready to handle business for Seth Rollins Get you a partner like Becky Lynch. She was ready to handle business for Seth Rollins https://t.co/Cfufv8flV1

Even Becky Lynch stood right at the entrance to check on her husband after the incident. Moreover, it would be asking for trouble if a professional wrestler lays his hands on a commoner – regardless of how moronic they act in a show.

It is always better to let the officials and security personnel deal with the trespassers on WWE RAW. We hope that people refrain from repeating such acts in the future.

