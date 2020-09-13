WWE RAW In Your Face - 5 Surprises that could happen- Retribution unmasked, 2 Dreaded heels turn babyface, Former champ makes advances towards Mandy Rose?

This week's episode of WWE RAW is being titled 'In Your Face' and the card for the show is pretty stacked, meaning that we may expect to see a surprise or two or maybe even five. Whatever the case may be, Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard want you to watch this week's episode of WWE RAW, because they've put on quite a stacked lineup.

Yes, Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee is guaranteed to be a good match, and a steel cage match between Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins is also pretty much guaranteed to be quite a heated contest. But in addition to everything that's been mentioned, we could see a whole bunch of surprises too, to make this week's episode of WWE RAW very memorable indeed.

Here are 5 surprises that could potentially happen at WWE RAW 'In Your Face' on the USA Network.

#5 Retribution members are finally unmasked on WWE RAW

There is a shelf life for any gimmick, and the fact of the matter is that there doesn't seem to be an endgame in sight for Retribution on WWE RAW at the moment. But there are several conspiracy theories doing the rounds, and to satiate some of the fans making guesses, the members of Retribution could be unmasked this week.

The biggest indicator of this theory comes from the fact that WWE RAW is being dubbed 'In Your Face' meaning that there is a great possibility that we are going to see the actual faces of the members. If we've learned anything about Vince McMahon and WWE RAW over the years, it is that the company likes to be quite literal indeed.

RETRIBUTION getting their own logo on #WWERAW: pic.twitter.com/G98TuNBISd — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 8, 2020

Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy was not a fan of Retribution unleashing their logo upon the world last week on WWE RAW, drawing parallels to Cobra from GIJoe.