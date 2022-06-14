WWE RAW (June 13, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: More Money in the Bank competitors revealed, major stipulation announced for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on SmackDown

WWE RAW took place this week from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The last red brand broadcast to take place from the venue was in January 2020, which saw Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defeat The Viking Raiders to become the RAW Tag Team Champions. Andrade also retained the United States Championship in a Ladder Match against Rey Mysterio.

Speaking of ladder matches, the Money in the Bank premium live event is now just days away. The card continues to take shape for one of the most highly-anticipated shows annually on the WWE calendar.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of RAW.

#5 Elias to return to RAW next week for one last concert with his younger brother Ezekiel

In a surprising twist during the ongoing Ezekiel-Kevin Owens saga, Elias' younger brother confirmed that his sibling would return next week on RAW to perform one last concert.

It'll be interesting to see, visually, how WWE pulls this one off. There has already been talk amongst fans that Ezekiel lookalike Damien Sandow could end up returning to play the role following his retirement this past weekend during the NWA: Alwayz Ready pay-per-view.

#4 Major Money in the Bank qualifying match announced for next week

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch will take place next week on RAW

With the road to Money in the Bank well underway, another qualifying match is set for next week between rivals Becky Lynch and Asuka.

The pair have been feuding since the Japanese superstar returned to the red brand heading into the Hell in a Cell premium live event. Both women are elite talents on the roster, which may likely see both somehow qualifying under controversial circumstances.

#3 Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss join Lacey Evans in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

This week, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan teamed up to take on Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. to determine which duo would qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The Goddess of WWE picked up the win for her and Liv by delivering a Spike DDT to her former superhero tag team partner. Both ladies will now have the opportunity to capture the briefcase in Las Vegas on July 2.

#2 Seth "Freakin" Rollins qualifies for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Seth "Freakin" Rollins will enter the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

On the men's side of things, and following his trilogy of defeats to Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins defeated AJ Styles to advance to the Men's Money in the Ladder Match in two weeks.

After a Calf Crusher attempt, the former Universal Champion picked up the win to punch his ticket to the big event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

#1 Paul Heyman adds major stipulation for Riddle's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on SmackDown

#WWERaw As revealed by @HeymanHustle , if @SuperKingofBros does not defeat @WWERomanReigns this Friday in the championship match on #SmackDown , Riddle will not be able to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as long as Roman Reigns is champion! As revealed by @HeymanHustle, if @SuperKingofBros does not defeat @WWERomanReigns this Friday in the championship match on #SmackDown, Riddle will not be able to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as long as Roman Reigns is champion!#WWERaw https://t.co/lRlpUqt6e4

Roman Reigns' advocate Paul Heyman added a major stipulation to Friday night's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between his client and challenger Riddle.

The former messiah of ECW stated that if The Original Bro was to be defeated by The Tribal Chief, then he would no longer be able to challenge for the gold while the Head of the Table is champion.

