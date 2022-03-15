WWE RAW (March 14, 2022) - 5 biggest news stories - Scott Hall honored, Seth Rollins still seeks WrestleMania spot

Jacksonville, Florida, played host to this week's edition of WWE RAW. Fans in the Sunshine State were full of enthusiasm as WrestleMania 38 is now just a couple of weeks away.

Before the show aired, WWE confirmed that RK-Bro would have a championship celebration. This was on the back of the duo once again capturing the RAW Tag Team Championship last week.

It was also confirmed that Kevin Owens would be in attendance to address "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's response to his WrestleMania invitation. Austin accepted the request via social media, just 24 hours after KO had laid out his plans for the KO Show at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5 Bianca Belair assaulted in Becky Lynch feud

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch viciously assaulted Bianca Belair

Last week, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was absent from RAW due to a throat injury sustained at the hands of Bianca Belair. The incident occurred during a non-televised event, and Big Time Becks posted pictures on social media from the hospital.

She returned this week and set her sights on the EST, hell-bent on inflicting some damage. Becky trapped Belair in a steel chair and rammed her into the ring post throat-first. It was later revealed that Bianca was being evaluated after suffering trauma to the neck region.

#4 Edge debuts new entrance music

"On this day, I see clearly..." are the lyrics that the WWE Universe recognizes in an instant. They belong to the opening of Edge's theme song, which he has been using since the mid-2000s.

Now, The Rated R Superstar is a changed man. Following a wicked attack on AJ Styles a couple of weeks ago, his whole persona has changed. With that, he has debuted a new entrance theme song as he aims to become more evil than he has ever been before. The new theme is titled "The Other Side" by Alter Bridge.

#3 The Miz will be heading to NXT 2.0

Dolph Ziggler is now the NXT Champion

A new NXT Champion was crowned last week on NXT 2.0. Dolph Ziggler emerged victorious following a high-stakes Triple Threat Match against Bron Breakker and Tomasso Ciampa.

The champion will now step into the NXT 2.0 ring for the first time with the gold and will be greeted by a former rival when he does so. It has been announced that The Miz will appear tonight to host Miz TV with The Show Off as his guest.

#2 Seth "Freakin" Rollins' WrestleMania match still unknown

Seth "Freakin" Rollins is still yet to be booked in a match for WrestleMania

Seth "Freakin" Rollins had a vision in mind this week on WWE RAW to finally claim his place on The Show of Shows. He suggested to close ally Kevin Owens that he wanted to host his own talk show with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Of course, KO wasn't happy, and WWE official Sonya Deville took matters into her own hands by setting up a main event match between the pair. The prize? Having Austin on their personal show at WrestleMania. Nonetheless, Rollins lost, leaving his position on the card still currently unknown.

#1 Scott Hall honored by WWE after passing

WWE @WWE WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/jgqL3WizOS

In the hours leading into RAW, fans around the world were praying for good news. It had tragically emerged that Scott Hall was on life support in hospital and it was set to be turned off once his family was present.

Then, as RAW began, a graphic appeared to confirm that the two-time Hall of Famer had passed away. The Bad Guy was immediately honored, and Kevin Owens opened the show by saying Hall's famous "Hey yo!" phrase to kickstart his in-ring segment.

It is another devastating loss for the wrestling community and for the family and friends of Scott Hall. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected.

