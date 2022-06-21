WWE RAW News Stories (June 20, 2022): Surprise new challenger for RAW Women's Title revealed, Vince McMahon appears, more Money in the Bank competitors revealed

WWE presented RAW this week at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was the first-ever RAW episode to emanate from the venue, although a handful of SmackDown episodes have been filmed there in the past.

Heading into the broadcast, it was announced that Elias would make a return for one last concert with his "brother" Ezekiel. It was also confirmed that Becky Lynch would collide with Asuka to determine the next entrant into the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

With that being said, let's take a look at five news stories coming out of last night's show.

#5 Vince McMahon makes an appearance to hype up John Cena's return next week

WWE @WWE #WWERaw has been on the air for almost 30 years. 20 of those years have been dominated by the greatest @WWE Superstar of all time. And that man makes his return to #WWERaw next week ... @JohnCena !" - Mr. McMahon "#WWERaw has been on the air for almost 30 years. 20 of those years have been dominated by the greatest @WWE Superstar of all time. And that man makes his return to #WWERaw next week ... @JohnCena!" - Mr. McMahon https://t.co/XURzJ7z18j

Despite currently being under investigation behind the scenes, Vince McMahon continues with his "the show must go on" philosophy.

Not only did he appear on SmackDown on Friday, just hours after temporarily stepping back as Chairman & CEO, but he appeared on RAW last night. McMahon made a brief appearance to hype up the return of John Cena on next week's show.

#4 Elias made a triumphant return to RAW

Fans wondered how WWE would manage to get Elias and Ezekiel on television at the same time. The magic of television allowed the company to get both on-screen together in backstage vignettes.

Ultimately, Elias appeared in the ring for one last concert that Kevin Owens interrupted. The segment ended with KO being hit with a guitar after a challenge was laid out for a match next week.

#3 Omos qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Riddle attempting to take down Omos

Omos punched his ticket to the Money in the Bank premium live event by defeating Riddle. The Nigerian Giant will now enter the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

One might wonder how he will climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase given his size, but it should make for an intriguing visual nonetheless.

#2 Asuka qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka in action against Becky Lynch

In the main event, Asuka and Becky Lynch gave it their all in a bid to book their place in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

In the end, it was the Japanese superstar who got the better of Big Time Becks to join Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, and Lacey Evans, who have all already confirmed their places.

#1 Carmella becomes the new challenger for the RAW Women's Championship

Carmella will replace Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank

It was confirmed at the top of the show that Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley would not be cleared to compete at Money in the Bank. This meant that a new challenger for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Title needed to be immediately found.

Surprisingly, Carmella overcame the odds to win a Fatal 5-Way Match to challenge The EST next weekend in Las Vegas.

