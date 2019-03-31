WWE RAW Predictions: 5 Surprises that could happen before WrestleMania 35

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.67K // 31 Mar 2019, 08:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Cena be Dean Ambrose's final opponent before he leaves?

So, this is the big one! The final episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 35 will come to us this week and could be a very big show indeed. Many have lamented that the build to WrestleMania hasn't been all that good. All of that could change by the time WWE RAW comes around.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Last week, we saw how the landscape of SmackDown Live changed as Charlotte Flair become Champion. Could RAW see a variety of changes and shake-ups take place as well before WrestleMania comes around? Although I have no spoilers about the show, let me make a few educated guesses here.

Be sure to let me know which of these surprises you can potentially see take place on RAW? Also, if you think you know what surprises can potentially take place, be sure to let me know.

Here is a list of possibilities...

#5 John Cena is named as Dean Ambrose's final opponent

As my colleague, Pratyay Ghosh posted not long ago, John Cena is slated to wrestle in a match at WrestleMania according to wrestling guru Dave Meltzer. This is what Meltzer had to say:

He’s pretty much on the show in a match. He’s agreed to the match. I don’t know what the match is.

Now, the one thing to remember is the fact that almost every top star in the brand, babyface or heel is already in a match for WrestleMania 35. It is very unlikely indeed that John Cena will wrestle the likes of Jinder Mahal or Apollo Crews on a stage like WrestleMania. Meltzer even said that Cena has nothing to do with the Kurt Angle drama.

Dean Ambrose is his only logical opponent, truth be told. Could Cena write Dean Ambrose's final chapter?

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement