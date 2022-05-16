WWE RAW Preview - Major heel turn expected, Massive steel cage match confirmed 

WWE RAW is a critical pit stop ahead of Hell in a Cell, the next premium live event. Unlike WrestleMania Backlash 2022, this one won't be a throwaway event. You don't settle grudges inside the most dreaded structure in sports entertainment unless it's a blood feud. In all likelihood, this week's episode will be an important building block, a vital stepping stone towards the event.

Only one match has been announced for this week's show thus far. That said, WWE RAW could see two other developments as well. We've listed them all down in this article for your reading pleasure and enjoyment.

#3 The main event for Hell in a Cell gets confirmed this week

Everybody is buzzing about the fact that Roman Reigns has been removed from the Hell in a Cell poster. It should also be noted that Cody Rhodes has replaced him in the said poster. Now, Seth Rollins has pretty much confirmed to Sportskeeda Wrestling that he and The American Nightmare are far from done with each other, with the quote retweet above.

Could we potentially see Rhodes and Rollins confirming a Hell in a Cell match on this week's show? It would be the culmination of a massive feud, where the babyface has had the heel's number every single time. It's the only way that extending the said feud makes any sense.

#2 A SmackDown star shows up on WWE RAW and then immediately turns heel

Michael @HellcatPerez 🏻 Now that @LaceyEvansWWE is back on Raw, it’s only a matter of time. Now that @LaceyEvansWWE is back on Raw, it’s only a matter of time. 💪🏻 https://t.co/ye7o1PgnbB

It was recently reported that Lacey Evans would be moving to WWE RAW from SmackDown. And even though she has been portrayed as a babyface for weeks, she is seemingly going heel. Hey, don't point the finger at us...we don't write the show.

Going off this report, one has to wonder if she is being groomed to be Bianca Belair's opponent.

Or maybe she could feud with the returning Alexa Bliss, as Sonya Deville's sidekick. If the reports are indeed true, we could see a multitude of possibilities.

#1 Omos and Bobby Lashley will settle their score inside a solid steel cage

We recommend that our readers with a sensitive disposition skip this one. Because when Omos and Bobby Lashley battle inside a solid steel cage, the outcome will not be pretty and that's an understatement.

Two men chiseled from solid granite will battle it out in one of the biggest slugfests in WWE RAW history. The fact that it is happening inside of a steel cage makes the encounter seem that much more brutal.

