RAW Preview: 2 WrestleMania challengers for Bobby Lashley revealed, Important Title reign to end at 21 days? 

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the go-home episode of RAW to Fastlane 2021, and we're not sure what to make of the pay-per-view. We expect a few matches to be added to the card, especially since Fastlane seems to be a SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view so far.

There are some big high-stakes matches to look out for on RAW tonight, and it's going to be an important episode - more so than last week. What does WWE have planned in store for the fourth-last RAW before WrestleMania 37? Let's take a look:

#5. Who will step up as Bobby Lashley's next WWE Title challenger on RAW?

Bobby Lashley

Last week on RAW, Bobby Lashley faced The Miz in a WWE Title rematch. Since The Miz wasn't the one holding the title, there was no option of running away. Bobby Lashley thrashed The Miz on RAW to retain his title with complete ease,

Drew McIntyre was backstage on RAW watching the match closely, and the commentators indicated that he is next in line to challenge for the title. While that might be true, he had another hurdle in the form of Sheamus.

Sheamus, who McIntyre defeated two weeks before, attacked him again, and it set up a No DQ match on RAW. It ended in a No Contest after both men took each other out.

The score is still in favor of Drew McIntyre, but Sheamus' current involvement has meant that the former's WWE Title shot could be delayed. There have been rumors that the feud between McIntyre and Sheamus on RAW is set to culminate at Fastlane in a Last Man Standing Match.

Not just that, but the match could determine Bobby Lashley's WWE Title opponent at WrestleMania 37. Given that this is the fourth-last RAW on the Road to WrestleMania, we doubt Bobby Lashley will have an opponent at Fastlane.

Instead, he will likely wait it out on the sidelines while seeing which of the two will emerge as his WrestleMania opponent. While Sheamus might be in the mix, he isn't expected to win.

