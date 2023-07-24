WWE RAW Preview: 38-year-old star's first PLE match in 125 days to be confirmed tonight?

Here's your WWE RAW Preview for tonight. This week's edition of the red brand will feature multiple matches and segments. One of the advertised segments will see a face-off between Gunther and a 38-year-old WWE star. The person is none other than Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior is likely to face The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2023. Their match is expected to be confirmed on WWE RAW tonight. McIntyre last competed at a premium live event 125 days ago.

The 38-year-old's last match was also against Gunther and involved Sheamus as they locked horns in a three-way contest for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. The Austrian Anomaly retained his title in a solid match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Ring General successfully defended his title against Mustafa Ali and Matt Riddle at Night of Champions and Money in the Bank, respectively. He accidentally spoiled McIntyre's comeback at the July 1 premium live event.

For those unaware, the former WWE Champion had to take a break after WrestleMania to recover from his injuries. It is worth noting that Drew McIntyre and WWE have not agreed to a new contract. His current deal is expected to expire in 2024.

What's more on WWE RAW Preview?

The July 24, 2023, episode of the red brand will feature multiple superstars such as Finn Balor and Seth Rollins. The two superstars will sign a contract to make their World Heavyweight Championship match official for SummerSlam.

Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to appear on WWE RAW tonight. The American Nightmare will likely announce the stipulation for his rubber match against Brock Lesnar at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The two are currently 1-1 against each other.

Finally, Tommaso Ciampa will take on Bronson Reed. The former NXT North American Champion cost Ciampa his match against The Miz on a previous episode of WWE RAW. It remains to be seen if he'll get the win tonight.

What are your predictions for RAW tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.