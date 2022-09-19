RAW Preview: 4-Time Champion to prevent major title change, Former World Champion to be involved in trilogy match at Extreme Rules?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! We're a little less than three weeks away from Extreme Rules 2022, which means that there are three episodes of RAW left until the next big premium live special.

This week will feature the fallout of a good episode of the red brand from September 12th - one that saw a title change and major storyline development. There is another huge title match this week featuring The All-Mighty Bobby Lashley, and his reign could be in jeopardy.

Apart from that, we will see WWE continuing the build-up to Extreme Rules 2022, and here is what you can expect to happen tonight:

#5. Bobby Lashley defends the United States Title against Seth Rollins on RAW

Last week on RAW, Seth Rollins celebrated his win over Matt Riddle at Clash at the Castle but was interrupted by The King Of Bros, who went on to face Finn Balor of The Judgment Day.

Riddle would suffer defeat before Rollins added salt to the wound by hitting him with a stomp and telling him to just give up. Later on in the show, we saw a backstage segment featuring Rollins and The All Mighty United States Champion Bobby Lashley. It was to set up a US Title clash this week and it didn't take long for WWE to make the match official.

This is undoubtedly Lashley's biggest challenge as the US Champion so far, and perhaps his biggest challenge since his feud against Omos earlier this year. Lashley's US Title defenses have been a highlight of RAW, with most of the WWE Universe pulling for him.

Given how Rollins has treated Riddle, don't be surprised to see the 4-time Champion (2-time RAW Tag Team Champion, former US Champion, and former NXT Tag Team Champion) interfere and assist Lashley to prevent the title change.

#4. Kevin Owens takes on Austin Theory in a rematch

A rematch will take place two weeks after their first bout

Kevin Owens has been butting heads with the 25-year-old Austin Theory. While the youngest Money in the Bank winner has been running his mouth, the former World Champion Owens has put him in his place.

That's exactly what happened two weeks ago when he defeated the rising star on RAW. Theory came out to diss Johnny Gargano. Owens interrupted him and said that Theory was handed everything and predicted that he would fizzle out.

The two will face each other in a rematch this week. If Theory wins, which is likely, then it will mostly set up a trilogy bout at Extreme Rules 2022 as they will be 1-1 by then.

#3. Damage Control to reignite the Women's Tag Team division

Damage Control's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky put a quick end to Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez's fairytale story as Women's Tag Team Champions. Last week, the duo would capture the women's tag team titles, starting a new era.

While many predicted that they would win the tournament, that didn't happen. However, the two could be the ones to finally reignite the women's tag team division after months of inactivity and backstage turmoil (regarding the titles).

#2. Is Bianca Belair's reign as RAW Women's Champion under major jeopardy?

Just another day in the office for the RAW Women's Champion

Last week, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair had another good title defense, this time against Sonya Deville. However, Bayley and Damage Control made it known that they are planning to capture all the gold.

For Bayley, this means reigniting her feud with Bianca Belair - which is exactly where she left off last year before she suffered an injury. Bayley vs Belair seems to be the clear direction for the Women's title, and it wouldn't be surprising to see a match between them being made official for Extreme Rules.

While Belair's Championship reign in 2022 has been longer than 2021, it could all come to a crashing halt at the hands of Bayley.

#1. What will be the fallout of Dominik Mysterio The Judgment Day's impact on RAW last week?

Dominik Mysterio proved his ruthlessness to The Judgment Day

Last week's main event saw the newest member of The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio, take on WWE legend Edge. While the veteran had the upper hand in several moments, Rhea Ripley would play the hypewoman to Dominik before the match eventually ended in a no contest.

While the outcome was undoubtedly disappointing, the episode ended with Dominik ruthlessly attacking the 11-time World Champion and The Judgment Day standing tall to end the show.

What will be the fallout of the assault last week? Will The Judgment Day continue to make a statement?

Edge suffered a terrible injury following the assault by The Judgment Day last week. You can read about the extent of his injury here.

