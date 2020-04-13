WWE RAW Preview: 4-time World Champion to challenge Drew McIntyre, New tag team to earn title shot? (April 13th, 2020)

A WrestleMania feud is set to continue despite a defeated challenger

Monday Night RAW will begin the build to Money in the Bank 2020!

Drew McIntyre and The Big Show

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview! It's the second episode after WrestleMania 36 and after a few weeks of taped shows, we'll be having a live episode from the WWE Performance Center. Last week, the show ended with a post-WrestleMania 36 incident, where The Big Show challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship before losing.

There were a lot of names missing, most notably Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens. We're not sure what lies ahead for them, but it seems all but certain that we won't be seeing Brock Lesnar until close to summertime.

While we would like to see Lesnar regularly, the fact that he lost in a little over four minutes likely means that he's done for a few months. Moreover, we feel it would be best to save that match for when the crowds return.

Let's jump right into it and start things off with what to expect for the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre:

#5. What's next for Drew McIntyre?

Drew McIntyre

As mentioned, Drew McIntyre faced an unexpected opponent in The Big Show, who had his Netflix series The Big Show Show debuting that same night. McIntyre refused his challenge at first, but he was goaded into giving the former World Champion potentially his last crack at the biggest prize.

It didn't work out well for the future Hall of Famer, who was defeated by the WWE Champion. We don't expect him to return this coming episode and perhaps a new challenge lies ahead for the Scotsman.

While there are a few big names we could see challenging McIntyre, the most logical one right now is Seth Rollins. Despite his defeat against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36, the four-time World Champion looks to be on the start of a new run and he would make for the perfect PPV challenger for Drew McIntyre.

