WWE RAW Preview: April 1st, 2019

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 1.61K // 01 Apr 2019, 19:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The road to WrestleMania is officially set to come to an end tonight. It's surreal to think that we're already on the final RAW before WrestleMania 35, and things are getting more excited than ever.

Sure, we've seen plenty of episodes of RAW which have been filler, but do not sleep on this one, because it's going to be jam-packed and happening from start to finish. Last week's RAW ended with Drew McIntyre reigning supreme over Dean Ambrose once again.

This week, things are going to go down in a big way. We have rivals teaming up with each other, a legend returning after years, Kurt Angle's last-ever RAW match, intense stand-offs, the return of Brock Lesnar, Batista and more. It's the go-home RAW to WrestleMania, and not only will we get an epic episode, but we're set to have a clear direction for WrestleMania, with yet another match potentially being announced. Here is what you need to know about RAW and what to expect tonight.

#8 Bitter rivals team up against the Riott Squad

Tonight will see a battle of three big egos against the most cohesive unit in the women's division - The Riott Squad. The three women headlining WrestleMania - Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair do not get along at all, yet they've been put together to take on Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

While the three of them are clearly on another level individually, it's going to be extremely interesting to see how they act as a unit. You can guarantee that there are going to be missed tags, tension, and perhaps it'll all break down into one big brawl. The Riott Squad are smart and know this can happen, which is why even Ronda Rousey could get pinned for the first time ever.

1 / 8 NEXT

Advertisement