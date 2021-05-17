WWE RAW Preview: Big changes in world title picture, Alexa Bliss’ next feud, former champion to betray best friend? (May 17th, 2021)

We are all set for the first episode of WWE RAW after WrestleMania Backlash. The promotion delivered a decent pay-per-view on Sunday night. Four out of five championship matches at the event ended in a successful title defense. The events that transpired at the show are bound to cause repercussions on Monday night.

Things are looking promising on WWE RAW for the first time in the last few months. Between much-awaited returns and new rivalries, there’s a lot that can unfold tonight. There are a plethora of underused WWE Superstars who can receive career-changing opportunities after the recently concluded pay-per-view as the creative can now turn their attention towards fresh narratives.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can happen on WWE RAW this week.

#1 WWE Championship picture changes on WWE RAW

Everything about this match was perfectly executed

WrestleMania Backlash featured a brilliant triple-threat match between Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman. All three WWE RAW Superstars locked horns in a brutal encounter for the WWE Championship. In the end, an opportunistic Lashley managed to defend his world title successfully, but that didn’t undermine the effort from both his challengers.

McIntyre stole the show with his performance at the pay-per-view and proved that he deserves to remain in the title picture on WWE RAW. Strowman came across as a legit monster inside the squared circle and asserted his dominance as well. Both these superstars might have to go back to the back of the line for another title opportunity. However, they still cemented themselves as the biggest threats to Lashley’s championship reign.

Since Sheamus is busy protecting his United States Championship on WWE RAW, the creative will look to involve fresh faces in the title feud. It is possible that Lashley’s next title feud is likely to be against Keith Lee, who is expected to return to the Red brand soon. There is a desperate need to push more talent on WWE RAW in order to avoid repetitive bookings.

We can also see the likes of T-Bar and Mace returning to the conversation. Both superstars need direction on WWE RAW. Even though they may not get the title shot immediately, they can certainly feud with the top babyfaces on the Red brand in order to move further up the roster. It will be interesting to see who will emerge as Lashley’s next challenger, especially as we move closer to the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

