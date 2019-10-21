WWE RAW Preview: Former tag-team champion returns, Ric Flair set to make big announcement (October 21st, 2019)

Ric Flair will make a big announcement on RAW tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW takes place from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cincinnati, Ohio. Not a lot has been announced for this show as of now. We know that Sin Cara will return tonight as he faces Andrade. First of the two big segments of the night involves Seth Rollins explaining why he burnt down the Firefly Fun House last week. The second will see Ric Flair announcing the last member of Team Flair for the 5 on 5 tag-team match at WWECrown Jewel.

#4 Sin Cara returns to RAW

Sin Cara will face Andrade on RAW tonight

Former WWE NXT Tag-Team Champion Sin Cara has been off television for most of this year because of injury issues. We knew that Sin Cara was nearing full fitness and again and WWE have confirmed this by announcing that Sin Cara will be returning to the RAW ring tonight as he faces one of the newest members of the RAW roster – Andrade.

Andrade and Zelina Vega called out Sin Cara ahead of his return in a video posted on WWE’s Twitter. Here’s what Vega had to say:

“We just got the news that you are going to have a match against Sin Cara on Monday. Yes, again. I don’t understand, because I’m pretty sure we took care of him a long time ago. You know, when we first got to the main roster I thought we would take care of Sin Cara and Rey Mysterio because you are the face of the Latinos in the WWE. Just because they think they can rise from the grave, that’s not our problem.”

You can check out the video below:

